Drive by shooting by nicolecampbell
27 / 365

Drive by shooting

This morning Rob and I left the girls and Buster with my sister in Bundanoon and popped up to Sydney to meet with one of our framing suppliers.

As we headed into Sydney I noticed this artwork on the opposite side of the highway. I made a mental note of where we were so I could try and photograph it on our way out of Sydney.

The traffic was so heavy on our return and we were overtaking other cars as we approached but I managed to capture it.

It rained most of the way home and the temperature has dropped 20 degrees and it feels so chilly after our 39 c degree days.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Babs ace
Oh well captured. I spotted this on our way to Mittagong a couple of years ago but had passed before I got chance to take a photo. Of course, on our return we were on the other side of the highway.
I have made a mental note of where it is too so maybe next time.
January 27th, 2021  
