Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Drive by shooting
This morning Rob and I left the girls and Buster with my sister in Bundanoon and popped up to Sydney to meet with one of our framing suppliers.
As we headed into Sydney I noticed this artwork on the opposite side of the highway. I made a mental note of where we were so I could try and photograph it on our way out of Sydney.
The traffic was so heavy on our return and we were overtaking other cars as we approached but I managed to capture it.
It rained most of the way home and the temperature has dropped 20 degrees and it feels so chilly after our 39 c degree days.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4386
photos
126
followers
64
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
artwork
,
murals
Babs
ace
Oh well captured. I spotted this on our way to Mittagong a couple of years ago but had passed before I got chance to take a photo. Of course, on our return we were on the other side of the highway.
I have made a mental note of where it is too so maybe next time.
fav
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I have made a mental note of where it is too so maybe next time.
fav