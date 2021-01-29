Previous
Tiger Lily by nicolecampbell
29 / 365

Tiger Lily

The last Lily in my garden to flower. It looks stunning however quite difficult to photograph as it faces towards the ground.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Nicole Campbell

Nicole Campbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
what a stunner. well done on growing these beauties
January 29th, 2021  
