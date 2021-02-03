Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
34 / 365
Shining light
I took this photo yesterday when I went for my morning run. It was the morning after the storm the night before and there was still a lot of cloud cover around.
I’m starting to think it is time to look for another job. I do enjoy being at home however I need to keep busy otherwise I would be bored stupid.
Today my list of chores includes spending time in the back garden pulling out weeds, deep cleaning the kitchen and then after lunch reading more of my book. Such an exciting life I have. 🤣
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4393
photos
126
followers
64
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
water
,
landscape
,
pond
,
sunrays
,
for2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty! And your life sounds rather pleasant to me!
February 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close