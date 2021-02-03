Shining light

I took this photo yesterday when I went for my morning run. It was the morning after the storm the night before and there was still a lot of cloud cover around.



I’m starting to think it is time to look for another job. I do enjoy being at home however I need to keep busy otherwise I would be bored stupid.



Today my list of chores includes spending time in the back garden pulling out weeds, deep cleaning the kitchen and then after lunch reading more of my book. Such an exciting life I have. 🤣