Shining light by nicolecampbell
34 / 365

Shining light

I took this photo yesterday when I went for my morning run. It was the morning after the storm the night before and there was still a lot of cloud cover around.

I’m starting to think it is time to look for another job. I do enjoy being at home however I need to keep busy otherwise I would be bored stupid.

Today my list of chores includes spending time in the back garden pulling out weeds, deep cleaning the kitchen and then after lunch reading more of my book. Such an exciting life I have. 🤣
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
9% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty! And your life sounds rather pleasant to me!
February 2nd, 2021  
