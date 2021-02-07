Previous
Landscape selfie by nicolecampbell
38 / 365

Landscape selfie

I took this photo late yesterday afternoon after I had climbed to the top of Mount Jerrabomberra and before I ran down it and on to home.

The climb up the back of the mountain was 2km and I ran 5km down the front of mountain and then home. At one stage I did a PB for the fastest time I gave run doing a km. I’m not a fast runner however I was very happy to see that I was getting faster.

I was back out running again this morning and kept it short only doing 2km. I will do a longer run in the morning.
Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Lisa Poland ace
Great selfie. Beautiful landscape.
February 7th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
@homeschoolmom thank you x
February 7th, 2021  
Babs ace
Nice selfie and scenery.
February 7th, 2021  
