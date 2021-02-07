Landscape selfie

I took this photo late yesterday afternoon after I had climbed to the top of Mount Jerrabomberra and before I ran down it and on to home.



The climb up the back of the mountain was 2km and I ran 5km down the front of mountain and then home. At one stage I did a PB for the fastest time I gave run doing a km. I’m not a fast runner however I was very happy to see that I was getting faster.



I was back out running again this morning and kept it short only doing 2km. I will do a longer run in the morning.