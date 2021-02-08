Previous
Treasure from my garden - Dahlia by nicolecampbell
39 / 365

Treasure from my garden - Dahlia

I treasure my garden and get so much enjoyment from it. I love to grow flowers and have a large variety, always adding more varieties each year. One of my favourite flowers is the Dahlia.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
