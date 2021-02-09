Previous
Treasuring the warmth of the sun by nicolecampbell
40 / 365

Treasuring the warmth of the sun

This Dahlia is a beautiful burnt orange colour and has been flowering in my garden all summer. It makes my heart smile when I look at the flowers adorning the bush.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Mallory ace
The delicate details here are so beautiful.
February 9th, 2021  
