Treasuring the warmth of the sun
This Dahlia is a beautiful burnt orange colour and has been flowering in my garden all summer. It makes my heart smile when I look at the flowers adorning the bush.
9th February 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4399
photos
127
followers
65
following
blackandwhite
flower
garden
summer
dahlia
for2021
Mallory
ace
The delicate details here are so beautiful.
February 9th, 2021
