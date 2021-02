Portrait of my youngest teenager

This is my youngest daughter. She has a quirky personality, a head full of fun facts, red hair, always wants a hug and suffers from severe anxiety and depression. She hides it well and most people are shocked when they find out because you would never think she carries the weight of the world on her shoulders.



My hope for her is that she learns to let go of the constant fear and worry that consumes her thoughts and she lives in the moment and enjoys all that is good in her life.