Magnolia flower

We had a massive thunderstorm yesterday morning. It was so loud and we had 30ml of rain in around half an hour. I’m not a fan of thunderstorms as I was in a cyclone when I was three and I still remember it like it was yesterday.



Anyway I had to pop to the post office and when I got home I noticed that my magnolia was about to flower again and that it still had raindrops on it from the earlier storm. I liked the different textures of the water, flower and leaves.



Have a great weekend.