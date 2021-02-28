Previous
Home made tomato sauce by nicolecampbell
59 / 365

Home made tomato sauce

In Spring I planted two tomato plants. They have both grown very well and are producing a lot of tomatoes. Only Rob and Sophie eat them however they haven’t been eating nearly enough. They have been warned that if they don’t eat them they will be replaced with a different vegetable next year.

This morning Rob picked three large bowls of tomatoes so that he and Sophie could make homemade sauce. The scent coming from the kitchen is lovely and I’m sure the sauce is going to be delicious when we use it in the future.

Thanks for hosting Flash of Red this years Ann, it was a lot of fun participating.
Nicole Campbell

Photo Details

