Canberra night life
My daughter is studying photography at school and we have had to do many excursions to capture photos for her assessment. I took this shot when we were out together one night late last year.
I started my new job today. It was a good day and I think I’m going to like it. Thanks for your well wishes and comments from yesterday.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4421
photos
125
followers
65
following
Tags
night
,
reflection
,
water
,
flags
,
city
,
canberra
Ethel
ace
Beautiful, and sings on black. Best wishes to you and your daughter.
March 2nd, 2021
iiwi
Lovely crisp night shot.
March 2nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous night scene. fav
Good luck with your new job.
March 2nd, 2021
