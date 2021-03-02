Previous
Next
Canberra night life by nicolecampbell
61 / 365

Canberra night life

My daughter is studying photography at school and we have had to do many excursions to capture photos for her assessment. I took this shot when we were out together one night late last year.

I started my new job today. It was a good day and I think I’m going to like it. Thanks for your well wishes and comments from yesterday.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
Beautiful, and sings on black. Best wishes to you and your daughter.
March 2nd, 2021  
iiwi
Lovely crisp night shot.
March 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Gorgeous night scene. fav

Good luck with your new job.
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise