Previous
Next
Wedding cakes by nicolecampbell
64 / 365

Wedding cakes

Here is a diary shot of the wedding cake, birthday cake and birthday tart I made. I have just got home from photographing the wedding and I am exhausted. I don’t even have the energy to look at the photos I took.

I will catch up with you all soon.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
They are all lovely. I look forward to your photos of this affair.
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise