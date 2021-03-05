Sign up
64 / 365
Wedding cakes
Here is a diary shot of the wedding cake, birthday cake and birthday tart I made. I have just got home from photographing the wedding and I am exhausted. I don’t even have the energy to look at the photos I took.
I will catch up with you all soon.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
birthday
,
wedding
,
celebration
,
cakes
Lou Ann
ace
They are all lovely. I look forward to your photos of this affair.
March 5th, 2021
