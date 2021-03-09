The Bride

My computer is playing up and so is Lightroom. I don't know what is going on but it is making editing the wedding photos very difficult. I feel I am about to cry because Lightroom keeps doing something weird to the images. It is putting solid colour lines across each image.



I have shut it down and restarted numerous times but it isn't fixing the issue. I have decided to turn it all off and step away from the computer.



