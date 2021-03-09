Previous
The Bride by nicolecampbell
68 / 365

The Bride

My computer is playing up and so is Lightroom. I don't know what is going on but it is making editing the wedding photos very difficult. I feel I am about to cry because Lightroom keeps doing something weird to the images. It is putting solid colour lines across each image.

I have shut it down and restarted numerous times but it isn't fixing the issue. I have decided to turn it all off and step away from the computer.

Thanks for your recent comments, as always they are much appreciated.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

Photo Details

kali ace
how frustrating for you!
thats such a beautiful dress
March 9th, 2021  
katy ace
I am so sorry for your struggles! You are very wise to walk away! There is a reason that you haven't figured out yet but it will be OK This is a superb photo of a very beautiful bouquet and dress!
March 9th, 2021  
