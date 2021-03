My exercise companion

Buster and I were up super early this morning to walk up Mount Jerrabomberra and then run back down it. It was still dark when we arrived at the mountain. We were the only ones about until a couple of cyclists went past.



I had to work all day today and had so much to do before I left for work including taking Buster for a walk and then to the dog park.



Work was so busy and I stood on my feet for 8 hours. I had closed all the circles on my Apple Watch before 5pm. I have never done that before.