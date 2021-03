Canberra Balloon Spectacular

This time of year is one of my favourite times for photography as there are always opportunities with the Canberra Festival.



Last weekend we went to the Balloon Spectacular. As you can see from the photo the weather was very poor which made for full photos. We didn’t stay for too long as it started to rain. The final day is tomorrow but I doubt I will go again as the weather man is predicting thunderstorms all day.