74 / 365
Three galahs
I got home from work tonight to find the galahs eating the fruit on my Manchurian Pear tree. They make such a mess as they bite the leaves off too and they all fall to the ground.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4434
photos
129
followers
65
following
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
birds
,
australia
,
autumn
,
galahs
Paula C
ace
We have the same with our apple tree and a flock of Parakeets. They come every year, they are beautiful though.
March 15th, 2021
