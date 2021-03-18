Previous
Seeing spots by nicolecampbell
Seeing spots

I took this photo a few weeks ago when I went to the Enlightenment Festival. I was photographing Old Parliament House when I grabbed this picture with my phone. The flash turned on by itself and this was the end result. I kind of like it and I must admit it happened more than once through the night.

I haven’t even looked at the photos I took on my camera. I am still having anxiety over Lightroom not working properly on my computer. My husband managed to upload my wedding photos to his Lightroom catalogue on his Mac. I need to get back to editing them as the happy couple will be back from their honeymoon on the weekend.
Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
