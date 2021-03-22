Previous
Japanese Windflower by nicolecampbell
81 / 365

Japanese Windflower

The rain has settled in and the weather has turned quite cold. This is a photo I took last week. Have a great week.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Annie D ace
What a pretty flower...it looks like a windmill 😊
March 22nd, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
@annied they are very pretty
March 22nd, 2021  
