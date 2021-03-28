Sign up
It’s a new day
Buster and I were out early this morning for our walk/run and saw the sunrise. It was a beautiful morning and we ended up being out for an hour or more and did 8km. He didn’t want to come home today.
Time for breakfast and a coffee and then we will take him to the dog park. He has energy to burn today.
Enjoy your Sunday
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
autumn
