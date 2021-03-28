Previous
It’s a new day by nicolecampbell
87 / 365

It’s a new day

Buster and I were out early this morning for our walk/run and saw the sunrise. It was a beautiful morning and we ended up being out for an hour or more and did 8km. He didn’t want to come home today.

Time for breakfast and a coffee and then we will take him to the dog park. He has energy to burn today.

Enjoy your Sunday
Nicole Campbell

