Previous
Next
Fault line cake by nicolecampbell
88 / 365

Fault line cake

I made my first fault line cake yesterday to enter a competition to win $5,000.

I’m not sure it is up to scratch to win the prize money, it is judged only by the photo, however it tasted very nice albeit super rich.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my word! What an amazing cake. It looks so good!
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise