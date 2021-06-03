Previous
It’s raining, it’s pouring… by nicolecampbell
154 / 365

It’s raining, it’s pouring…

Is there anything worse than walking your dog in the rain in winter? No, I don’t think there is. One of us enjoyed themselves and jumped in every puddle and it wasn’t me.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
42% complete

