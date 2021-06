A frosty start this morning

It was -2 this morning. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and despite the freezing temperature it was a beautiful day. Buster and I ended up walking 7km. He loves frosty mornings and got the zoomies running over the frosty grass.



Enjoy your weekend. My youngest has netball today, my eldest needs help with her photography project and I see a new book in my future.