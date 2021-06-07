Previous
Last of the autumn sunsets by nicolecampbell
158 / 365

Last of the autumn sunsets

I took this photo on the evening of the day that my aunt passed away.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Sheralee S ace
Sorry for your loss Nicole. Nice to see you still posting though.
June 8th, 2021  
katy ace
Very touching moment for you! An excellent way to remember your aunt.
June 8th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
@bella_ss @grammyn thank you ladies x
June 8th, 2021  
Silke Stahl ace
Sorry to hear about your aunt. I hope this image gives you some peace and allows for happier memories
June 8th, 2021  
