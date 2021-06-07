Sign up
158 / 365
Last of the autumn sunsets
I took this photo on the evening of the day that my aunt passed away.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
Tags
sunset
,
autumn
,
lake
,
sunflare
Sheralee S
ace
Sorry for your loss Nicole. Nice to see you still posting though.
June 8th, 2021
katy
ace
Very touching moment for you! An excellent way to remember your aunt.
June 8th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
@bella_ss
@grammyn
thank you ladies x
June 8th, 2021
Silke Stahl
ace
Sorry to hear about your aunt. I hope this image gives you some peace and allows for happier memories
June 8th, 2021
