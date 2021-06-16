Previous
Is it a pesky dog? by nicolecampbell
167 / 365

Is it a pesky dog?

The horses were more interested in Buster this morning than he was in them. As you can see, the fog was very thick again. It is only just starting to clear now at 11am.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
katy ace
It was quite foggy but the horses don't seem to be bothered by it! Great shot of them as they study Buster
June 16th, 2021  
