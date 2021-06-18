Previous
Birthday dinner by nicolecampbell
169 / 365

Birthday dinner

Tonight we went out to dinner with my husband’s twin brother and his wife. The boys are celebrating their 50th birthdays on Sunday.

I had stuffed zucchini flowers for entree and they were delicious.
18th June 2021

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
Nicole Campbell
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
oh yummo...perfect entree
June 19th, 2021  
