Birthday Cake by nicolecampbell
171 / 365

Birthday Cake

This is the birthday cake I made my husband to celebrate his 50th birthday.

It is a chocolate cake filled with raspberry curd and chocolate ganache. The hexagons are made from chocolate that I marbled.

We had a quiet day starting with a family breakfast, a trip to the dog park and dinner and cake with my parents. There was lots of laughing and memories that will last a lifetime.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Lou Ann ace
Absolutely stunning! Guys like quiet birthdays, Robert’s sounds just perfect.
June 20th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
Thank you @louannwarren I think he is pretty happy with his birthday celebration
June 20th, 2021  
