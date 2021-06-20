Sign up
Birthday Cake
This is the birthday cake I made my husband to celebrate his 50th birthday.
It is a chocolate cake filled with raspberry curd and chocolate ganache. The hexagons are made from chocolate that I marbled.
We had a quiet day starting with a family breakfast, a trip to the dog park and dinner and cake with my parents. There was lots of laughing and memories that will last a lifetime.
Latest from all albums
165
166
167
168
169
170
1015
171
Lou Ann
ace
Absolutely stunning! Guys like quiet birthdays, Robert’s sounds just perfect.
June 20th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Thank you
@louannwarren
I think he is pretty happy with his birthday celebration
June 20th, 2021
