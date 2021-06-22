Previous
Next
Hugging the ironing board by nicolecampbell
173 / 365

Hugging the ironing board

Buster is never too far away when I do the ironing. On this particular day he decided to have a sleep and hug the leg of the ironing board.

Today I attended another funeral, my third this year and then I planted 100 daffodil bulbs in my garden this afternoon.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ethel ace
Smiles all round
June 22nd, 2021  
Brigette ace
that's sad all those funerals.. know how it feels ..
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise