Previous
Next
173 / 365
Hugging the ironing board
Buster is never too far away when I do the ironing. On this particular day he decided to have a sleep and hug the leg of the ironing board.
Today I attended another funeral, my third this year and then I planted 100 daffodil bulbs in my garden this afternoon.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4551
photos
130
followers
64
following
47% complete
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
167
168
169
170
1015
171
172
173
Ethel
ace
Smiles all round
June 22nd, 2021
Brigette
ace
that's sad all those funerals.. know how it feels ..
June 22nd, 2021
