174 / 365
A drab and dreary day
Today is a ‘meh’ day. I dropped my daughter at school and then Buster and I walked around Kingston Foreshore. It is a very bleak day with rain forecast this afternoon. The first month of winter is nearly done.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
winter
,
trees
,
lake
