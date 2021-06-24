Previous
by nicolecampbell
On this rainy day

The sound of the wind was harrowing
The sideways rain was cold and as sharp as icicles as it hit my face
The trees moved with such ferociousness they appeared to be doing a walk dance
And then, when the wind stopped an eerie silence fell over the bush
The only sounds coming from the black cockatoos who screeched like children in pain as they flew from tree to tree
And yet, through it all
You had your nose to the ground, tail in the air and puddles to play in if you dared
You walked with purpose
Jumped on leaves that floated down streams that had appeared overnight
You rolled in mud
Doubled back if something smelt so good you had to sniff it twice
You embraced the falling rain as it got heavier and heavier
You were living in the moment and enjoying all that it had to offer
I wonder what lessons you were teaching me today
24th June 2021

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Ethel ace
This is great. I love the accompanying poem. Congrats
June 24th, 2021  
katy ace
Fantastic photo of Buster and you are quite the poet! FAV for the narrative this time instead of the photo!
June 24th, 2021  
