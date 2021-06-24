On this rainy day

The sound of the wind was harrowing

The sideways rain was cold and as sharp as icicles as it hit my face

The trees moved with such ferociousness they appeared to be doing a walk dance

And then, when the wind stopped an eerie silence fell over the bush

The only sounds coming from the black cockatoos who screeched like children in pain as they flew from tree to tree

And yet, through it all

You had your nose to the ground, tail in the air and puddles to play in if you dared

You walked with purpose

Jumped on leaves that floated down streams that had appeared overnight

You rolled in mud

Doubled back if something smelt so good you had to sniff it twice

You embraced the falling rain as it got heavier and heavier

You were living in the moment and enjoying all that it had to offer

I wonder what lessons you were teaching me today

