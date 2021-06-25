Can you see me?

I had a job interview this morning. When I say an interview it was more a case of ‘thanks for coming in, I’m so impressed with your CV, you are exactly what I am looking for and I have already spoken to your referees. When can you start?’



So I start part time on Thursday and will go full time once I work my notice period for my current job.



I will tell you more once I start and I have officially resigned. I feel bad about doing that but am looking forward to getting back to the work I normally do.