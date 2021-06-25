Previous
Next
Can you see me? by nicolecampbell
176 / 365

Can you see me?

I had a job interview this morning. When I say an interview it was more a case of ‘thanks for coming in, I’m so impressed with your CV, you are exactly what I am looking for and I have already spoken to your referees. When can you start?’

So I start part time on Thursday and will go full time once I work my notice period for my current job.

I will tell you more once I start and I have officially resigned. I feel bad about doing that but am looking forward to getting back to the work I normally do.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
It took me three tries to see him but I finally did! How exciting to be able to see this on your morning walk!

Congratulations on your new job I’m sure you’ll be happy with it. I hate that you just got the old job situated in a new place and now you are moving on
June 27th, 2021  
Annie D ace
Congratulations!
They can camouflage so well hahahaha - I noticed her straight away - probable because I often spend time searching for wildlife in the bush :)
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise