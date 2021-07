Hope

The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for all those people who have been touched by cancer.



I organised 7 or 8 Daffodil Day fundraising events when I worked for the Cancer Council.



I have many many daffodils growing in my garden, I planted another 100 daffodil bulbs last week, and this is the first one to flower this year. It is about six weeks early but it is adding colour to my garden so I don’t mind.