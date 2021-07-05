Previous
Next
Australian Love Stories by nicolecampbell
186 / 365

Australian Love Stories

Today my sister in law, my eldest daughter and myself visited the National Portrait Gallery to see the Australian Love Stories exhibit.

I was a little disappointed as it wasn’t what I was expecting based on the promotion of the event. There were a few portraits and stories I quite enjoyed.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise