Wild mushrooms by nicolecampbell
188 / 365

Wild mushrooms

These mushrooms were growing on the side of the mountain that Buster and I walked up this morning. They looked quite pretty in the morning light.

As a side note it was -4 degrees c when we walked up the mountain. It is a very cold winter this year.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
51% complete

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
A very lovely composition with beautiful warm colours (despite the cold)
July 7th, 2021  
