199 / 365
Early morning rower
A rower enjoying the lake on a winter morning.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
water
winter
sunrise
lake
rower
Brigette
What a stunner
July 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
Gorgeous!
July 18th, 2021
Ethel
excellent composition
July 18th, 2021
