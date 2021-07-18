Previous
Early morning rower by nicolecampbell
199 / 365

Early morning rower

A rower enjoying the lake on a winter morning.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Brigette ace
What a stunner
July 18th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Gorgeous!
July 18th, 2021  
Ethel ace
excellent composition
July 18th, 2021  
