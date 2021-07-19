Previous
Morning nap by nicolecampbell
Morning nap

Buster thought he would take advantage of having a sleep on our bed when I was in the shower this morning. He was pretty exhausted after an hour of playing with his friends at the dog park.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
moni kozi ace
Sweet pal!
July 19th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Ha ha! He looks a little guilty. 😊
July 19th, 2021  
