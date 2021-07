Walking in the rain, again

I dropped the girls to school again this morning and then Buster and I walked around Kingston Foreshore in the rain.



It really is a miserable and cold day today. I’m working this afternoon but don’t expect the shop to be very busy. I’m still waiting for my new work contract to find through which is very annoying as it is taking weeks.



Enjoy your Tuesday and thanks for the comments on my photo from yesterday.