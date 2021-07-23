Sign up
My second book to review
My second book that I am reviewing arrived this week. I also found out yesterday that I have been chosen to review a third book too.
Have a good weekend, we are in for a cold and wet weekend, perfect weather for book reading.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my a book every two weeks?! Rather perfect for you with your love of books!
July 23rd, 2021
