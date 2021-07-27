Previous
The Beehive by nicolecampbell
The Beehive

This building is a hotel and office block and is known locally as the Beehive.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Babs ace
I wan see why it is called the Beehive but it does look rather wibbly wobbly, not so sure I would fancy staying there.
July 27th, 2021  
