The things you find… by nicolecampbell
209 / 365

The things you find…

… when you change your routine and walk a different way.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
57% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
What a cozy looking little café! I love the name of it!
July 29th, 2021  
