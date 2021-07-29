Previous
Winter evening by nicolecampbell
210 / 365

Winter evening

I took this photo from my car as I was stopped at the traffic lights a few nights ago. I liked the layering of colour in the sky.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
katy ace
Beautiful colors through the lacy patterns of the tree silhouettes.
July 29th, 2021  
