210 / 365
Winter evening
I took this photo from my car as I was stopped at the traffic lights a few nights ago. I liked the layering of colour in the sky.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
nature
sky
winter
trees
katy
ace
Beautiful colors through the lacy patterns of the tree silhouettes.
July 29th, 2021
