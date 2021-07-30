Previous
Friday Morning by nicolecampbell
Friday Morning

It was -4 degrees and very frosty when Buster and I were out walking this morning. It was a beautiful, crisp morning and as you can see from the photo, there was no wind.

I have just got home from having my first COVID jab. The nurse said I was number 12 and he had 48 more to give today.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
