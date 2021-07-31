Previous
Next
Pastel Party cake class by nicolecampbell
212 / 365

Pastel Party cake class

We ran a cake decorating class today at a the cake shop. The students did so well and their cakes looked awesome.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise