Coffee stop by nicolecampbell
215 / 365

Coffee stop

A quick shot of the coffee shop I stopped in before I started work this afternoon. I don’t think I’ll be going back, there idea of a large coffee and mi e are two very different things.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Brigette ace
That’s a shame it looks like a nice spot
I hope your settling in to your new role is enjoyable and you have a great team
August 3rd, 2021  
