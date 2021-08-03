Sign up
215 / 365
Coffee stop
A quick shot of the coffee shop I stopped in before I started work this afternoon. I don’t think I’ll be going back, there idea of a large coffee and mi e are two very different things.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
1
0
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4593
photos
127
followers
64
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Tags
coffee
,
cafe
,
plants
Brigette
ace
That’s a shame it looks like a nice spot
I hope your settling in to your new role is enjoyable and you have a great team
August 3rd, 2021
