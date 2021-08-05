Sign up
217 / 365
Winter
My least favourite season is coming to an end and I am counting down the days.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
3
0
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Tags
dog
,
water
,
winter
,
lake
,
reeds
Brigette
ace
But you get these minimal stark beautiful images
August 6th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
@brigette
I know and I do enjoy that but I just hate winter.
August 6th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Splendid minimal shot
August 6th, 2021
