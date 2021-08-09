Previous
Next
The fat man by nicolecampbell
221 / 365

The fat man

I went for a walk at lunchtime and took some photos in the New Acton precinct. I will call this sculpture the fat man. He has a friend, I’ll post him tomorrow.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise