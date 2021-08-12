Previous
Flower Power by nicolecampbell
Flower Power

I have been sick all week and have had no energy but I needed to make fondant flowers for a cake that was being entered into a cake competition.

The theme was decades and our decade was the 60’s. My colleague baked the cake and we were going to decorate our flower power, peace, love cake together.

It was a wasted effort as today Canberra went into a snap 7 day lockdown and the competition was cancelled. Oh well, the flowers make for a nice bright photo.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
