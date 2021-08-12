Flower Power

I have been sick all week and have had no energy but I needed to make fondant flowers for a cake that was being entered into a cake competition.



The theme was decades and our decade was the 60’s. My colleague baked the cake and we were going to decorate our flower power, peace, love cake together.



It was a wasted effort as today Canberra went into a snap 7 day lockdown and the competition was cancelled. Oh well, the flowers make for a nice bright photo.