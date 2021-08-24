Previous
Raindrops by nicolecampbell
236 / 365

Raindrops

The weather has turned and it has been cold and raining all day. Needless to say it was a cold and wet walk this morning.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

Lou Ann ace
So pretty! Your Wattles bloom before the trees put on leaves!
August 24th, 2021  
Ethel ace
One of the things I love is our wattles
August 24th, 2021  
