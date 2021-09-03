Previous
Happy Daffs by nicolecampbell
246 / 365

Happy Daffs

I have over 100 daffodils planted in my garden and they are all flowering at different times which is nice. I love seeing my garden to come life at this time of year.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
moni kozi ace
So beautiful. On my hemisphere, the world is also turning yellow. But autumn yellow.
September 3rd, 2021  
