Yellow Iris by nicolecampbell
247 / 365

Yellow Iris

My first Iris has started to flower. It must have been enjoying the rain that hasn’t stopped all day.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Lou Ann ace
Oh it will be lovely when it opens completely. They are such beautiful early spring flowers.
September 4th, 2021  
