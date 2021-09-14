Previous
Pretty in pink by nicolecampbell
257 / 365

Pretty in pink

I have purchased some new plants for my garden. I’m not sure what the plant is called, I bought two of them because I liked the flowers.

Lockdown has been extended for another four weeks, yay! 😞
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

Oh my, how beautiful this is. So sorry about your lockdown situation. Will Covid ever end.
September 15th, 2021  
