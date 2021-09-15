Previous
My favourite flower by nicolecampbell
258 / 365

My favourite flower

My favourite flower is the Iris. I have so many varieties growing in my garden and they are stunning. So far only the white variety has started to flower.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

Lou Ann ace
I love Irises too, they are beautiful.
September 15th, 2021  
